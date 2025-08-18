Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) jumped by 25.83% year-on-year in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The group generated net profits amounting to EGP 621.162 million in H1 2025, compared to EGP 493.633 million a year earlier.

Net sales jumped to EGP 11.065 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 6.235 billion in H1 2024, while the profit per share was kept unchanged at EGP 0.34.

As for the standalone results, the net sales amounted to EGP 7.15 billion in the first six months of 2025, compared to EGP 4.40 billion in January-June 2024.

Meanwhile, the non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.29 from EGP 0.31.