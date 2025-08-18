Arab Finance: Misr Beni Suef Cement Company logged consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 952.804 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The sales amounted to EGP 2.667 billion in the January-June 2025 period, while the earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 14.17.

Regarding the standalone financials, the net profits after tax climbed to EGP 950.423 million in H1 2025 from EGP 221.523 million in H1 2024. Non-consociated EPS hiked to EGP 14.13 from EGP 3.

