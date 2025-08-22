Arab Finance: Marseilia Almasreia Alkhalegeya for Holding Investment shifted to net profits after tax worth EGP 39.337 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial results indicated.

The recorded earnings were against net losses valued at EGP 40.419 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues hiked to EGP 384.908 million in the January-June 2025 period, compared to EGP 51.389 million in H1 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.19 in H1 2025, compared to a loss per share of EGP 0.19 a year earlier.

