Arab Finance: Egypt's tourism sector is experiencing a remarkable resurgence, with robust growth figures in early 2025 underscoring its appeal as a global destination. A pivotal moment in this revitalization is the highly anticipated grand opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Giza. This landmark institution, situated just a stone's throw from the ancient Pyramids, is expected to transform Giza into a premier cultural hub and significantly boost the overall hospitality landscape of Egypt.

In this exclusive interview, Omar Tantawy, General Manager of Marriott Mena House, Cairo Hotel shares his insights on how this iconic hotel, with its rich heritage and unparalleled location, is preparing to embrace this exciting new era of tourism and continue to offer a unique blend of timeless elegance and contemporary luxury.

1-How does the Marriott Mena House’s proximity to the GEM and the Pyramids influence its identity and guest experience?

The Marriott Mena House Cairo Hotel has long been the destination of choice for those inspired to walk in the footsteps of kings, presidents, and pharaohs. Nestled within 40 acres of lush gardens and offering breathtaking views of the Pyramids, the Royal Lodge has captivated travelers for over 150 years.

Our 331 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, four distinctive restaurants and lounges, and versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces embody a remarkable fusion of ancient heritage and 21st-century innovation.

Our identity is deeply rooted in the legacy of the historic Mena House Hotel, complemented by the refined standards of Marriott International. This unique blend offers guests a one-of-a-kind experience where timeless elegance meets contemporary luxury.

The upcoming opening of the GEM will further elevate this experience, reinforcing Egypt’s cultural significance on the world stage and enriching the journeys of our international guests.

2-What steps are being taken to balance the hotel’s rich historical legacy with modern hospitality standards?

At the Marriott Mena House, we have taken great care to preserve the soul of this historic landmark while embracing the conveniences of modern hospitality. We have maintained key architectural elements that reflect our storied past, ensuring our guests feel the essence of history once they arrive.

Our rich legacy is interwoven throughout our guest experience and storytelling, from tales of iconic guests to significant historical events. Yet, we also embrace technology that streamlines the guest journey, including seamless digital check-in and booking platforms.

Our rooms feature modern comforts such as marble bathrooms, private balconies, and a range of upscale amenities, catering to the expectations of today’s traveler while retaining our classic charm. This balance between old and new allows us to offer an experience that is unique and truly unforgettable.

3-With the GEM set to open as the world’s largest archaeological museum and expected to attract over 5 million visitors annually, what are your views on how this landmark will transform tourism in Egypt, specifically Giza?

The opening of the GEM is a milestone for Egypt and the Greater Cairo. As the world’s largest archaeological museum, it will redefine cultural tourism by offering a deeply immersive experience for travelers passionate about history, art, and archaeology.

The increased visitation will benefit the entire hospitality industry, especially properties like ours that are ideally located. We expect a surge in demand for high-quality accommodations, as well as an uplift in local restaurants, tour operators, and cultural sites.

This cultural renaissance will be supported by infrastructure enhancements, improved transportation, modernized public spaces, and expanded services, elevating the visitor experience. Additionally, the GEM’s innovative approach, using advanced technology and immersive exhibits, will bring ancient history to life in ways never seen before.

Ultimately, the GEM will reinforce Giza as a premier travel destination, driving international interest and strengthening Egypt’s global cultural presence.

4-How do you see these changes influencing local businesses, infrastructure, and the overall hospitality landscape?

The impact of the GEM on local businesses and infrastructure will be transformative. We anticipate a major increase in demand for restaurants, cafés, retail shops, and transportation services. This will open up various opportunities for entrepreneurs and stimulate economic growth in the region.

The hospitality landscape will also evolve. Hotels, including ours, will need to scale and innovate to accommodate the rising expectations of global visitors. We will see greater emphasis on service quality, sustainability, and guest personalization.

These developments will create jobs across multiple sectors and drive long-term community development. The synergy between the GEM, the Pyramids, and neighboring attractions will form a cohesive tourism ecosystem that benefits visitors and locals alike.

5-What preparations is the hotel making for the expected surge in tourism with the museum’s opening?

We, at the Marriott Mena House, are actively preparing for the anticipated growth in tourism following the GEM’s opening. Our guest rooms have been thoughtfully upgraded with luxurious bedding, marble bathrooms, and private balconies, many of which offer uninterrupted views of the Pyramids.

Our culinary offerings celebrate both global tastes and authentic Egyptian flavors, creating a rich dining experience that reflects the diversity of our guests. Additionally, our expansive event facilities are primed to host conferences, weddings, and celebrations of every scale.

Staff development is a priority. We continuously invest in hospitality training and language development to ensure we can meet the needs of a truly international clientele. We have also expanded our concierge services, helping guests arrange exclusive direct access to the Pyramids, private guided tours, and cultural excursions, creating seamless and unforgettable experiences.

6-Have Marriott Mena House entered into any partnerships or initiated initiatives with local tourism authorities to enhance the visitor experience?

At the Marriott Mena House, we believe deeply in collaboration as a driver for excellence. One of our most impactful initiatives is the Tahseen training program, a partnership with Helwan University’s Tourism College and the Professional Development Foundation.

Tahseen equips Egyptian youth with real-world hospitality skills, offering them hands-on experience within our hotel and financial and medical support during their training. In 2019, this program received the Ministry of Higher Education’s approval in Egypt and earned bachelor’s degree accreditation.

The Marriott Mena House provided 7,561 mentoring hours to students from the Tahseen program since we started in July 2019 till May 2025. I am pleased to share that a selection of the trained students from the previous years will be hired as full-time associates to work at the hotel as of June 2025, which is a key success we are all proud of.

This program is part of Marriott International’s broader Serve 360 platform, which aims to make a sustainable and positive impact in the communities where we operate.

Furthermore, we maintain close coordination with the GEM team to facilitate curated visits for our in-house guests and develop strategic programs to elevate their experiences.

7-What is your perspective on the current state and future of tourism in Egypt, especially in Giza?

Tourism in Egypt is thriving. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Egypt welcomed 3.9 million visitors, a remarkable 25% increase year over year. This speaks volumes about the world’s renewed interest in Egypt’s history, culture, and emerging tourism offerings.

Greater Cairo plays a central role in this resurgence, with the imminent opening of the GEM reinforcing its importance. The government’s ambitious National Tourism Development Strategy, which targets 30 million tourists by 2032, is supported by robust infrastructure investments, including new resorts, upgraded airports, and improved roads.

We, at the Marriott Mena House, are evolving in step with these developments. We are enhancing our services, introducing new guest experiences, and aligning our operations with global standards, all while preserving our timeless legacy.

Looking forward, Cairo is poised to become one of the world’s premier cultural destinations, and we’re proud to be a cornerstone of that transformation.

8-With new hotels and 1,500 more rooms added in the area, how does Marriott Mena House plan to maintain its competitive edge?

We are confident that our unique combination of heritage, location, and service excellence gives us a significant edge. Our setting, which is just steps away from the Pyramids and the soon-to-open GEM, is unmatched. We capitalize on this by offering curated experiences that immerse guests in Egypt’s extraordinary past.

We also focus on personalization. From private dinners under the stars to bespoke concierge services, we go beyond the traditional hotel experience to create moments of lasting impact.

With the influx of investment, the hotel’s owning company, Legacy Company for Hotels and Tourism Projects, is keen to develop, restore, and renovate the hotel to set it apart and meet exceptional luxury hospitality standards.

Innovation is central to our strategy. While we remain true to our historic roots, we continually invest in modern technologies, smart design, and sustainability practices. Our certifications and awards for eco-friendly operations speak to our commitment to responsible tourism.

And above all, we never lose sight of what matters most, our people. Their passion and dedication ensure that every guest leaves with a story worth sharing.

9-What have been your biggest challenges and achievements as General Manager of such a historic property?

Leading the Marriott Mena House has been a tremendous honor and an inspiring journey. One of the greatest challenges—and equally, one of the most rewarding opportunities—has been honoring the hotel’s historical legacy while adapting to the fast-paced demands of modern luxury hospitality.

Preserving the architectural integrity of this landmark, especially during restorations and renovations, required thoughtful planning and great attention to detail. Simultaneously, we had to ensure that our facilities offered the level of comfort and convenience expected by today’s global travelers.

Navigating the challenges of the pandemic was another defining period. Ensuring safety while maintaining a high standard of service demanded agility and deep collaboration across teams. I am incredibly proud of the resilience shown by our associates during that time.

Achievements that stand out include being featured in Time Magazine’s World’s 100 Greatest Places and being recognized by Travel & Leisure MENA’s Top 10. Our sustainability certifications, acclaimed guest experiences, and strategic partnerships, especially Tahseen, are testaments to our leadership in the industry.

Above all, I am proud of the unwavering commitment of our team to excellence. Their dedication has helped us become more than a hotel, we are a destination.

10-How do you envision the hotel’s role in Egypt’s tourism landscape in the next five years?

We envision ourselves continuing to play a leading role in shaping Egypt’s tourism future. Our proximity to the Pyramids and the GEM puts us at the heart of what will soon become one of the most visited cultural corridors in the world.

In the next five years, we plan to deepen our commitment to sustainable tourism. We will continue to innovate in energy efficiency, waste management, and community engagement, positioning ourselves as a model for responsible hospitality in the region.

We also aim to expand our strategic partnerships with local authorities and cultural institutions, helping our guests discover the richness of Egyptian heritage through curated, immersive experiences.

Modernizing our infrastructure while preserving the elegance of our historic property will remain a focus. At the same time, we will strengthen our commitment to personalized service and continue investing in talent development.

Our mission is to ensure that every traveler who visits Cairo sees us not just as a hotel, but as an integral part of their journey, a place where luxury, history, and culture come together in perfect harmony.

