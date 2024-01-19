Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malta’s Ministry of Environment to enhance joint cooperation in the field of electricity and security of energy supply, the Egyptian ministry stated on January 18th.

Both sides agreed to exchange technical visits, organize training programs, and exchange information in the field of educational programs, indirect electrical interconnection between Egypt and Malta, and capacity building in the fields of electrical interconnection and hydrogen projects.

The MoU has been signed in Malta during a meeting between Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker and his Maltese counterpart.

During the meeting, Shaker met with a group of businessmen in Malta to probe investment opportunities in the fields of renewable energy and green hydrogen,

