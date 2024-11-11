Egypt and Malaysia have agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in the near future, as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim concluded his official visit to Egypt on Sunday.

Ibrahim, who visited Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, met with the president in Cairo and held discussions about a range of issues, including regional security, trade, and investment.

During a joint press conference, Ibrahim expressed gratitude for Egypt’s support for the Gaza Strip and its ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

“We agree with Egypt on the priority of a ceasefire and the restoration of peace in the region,” Ibrahim said.

He also expressed his hope for a future visit from President Al-Sisi to Malaysia.

“We look forward to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s visit to Malaysia as soon as possible,” he said.

President Al-Sisi stated that the bilateral talks with Ibrahim, both on a one-on-one level and within a larger framework, demonstrated a strong understanding towards achieving a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and cooperation in all fields for the benefit of both Egypt and Malaysia.

“We cooperate in investments, the automotive industry, information technology and artificial intelligence, cultural exchange, and especially in the efforts of Al-Azhar towards educating children in Malaysia,” Al-Sisi said.

The two countries released a joint statement outlining the key outcomes of Ibrahim’s official visit to Egypt, which coincided with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Strengthening Ties

The two countries agreed to further strengthen their political ties through increased high-level visits. Malaysia will host the second meeting of the Egypt-Malaysia Joint Commission and bilateral consultations at a mutually convenient time.

Recognizing the economic potential of both nations, both sides expressed confidence in continued growth in trade and investment between the two countries. They commended efforts to deepen cooperation in digital economy, agricultural commodities, renewable energy infrastructure development, transportation and maritime transport, as well as cooperation in manufacturing and semiconductor industries. Both sides emphasised that comprehensive trade and investment relations between the two countries are built on shared interests in free and fair trade principles. They also agreed on the importance of free trade agreements with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) in benefitting both countries.

Defence and Security Cooperation

Both sides acknowledged the strong bilateral cooperation in defence and security. They agreed to take necessary steps to strengthen and expand cooperation in these areas, including regular dialogues and consultations, information sharing, joint training, counterterrorism initiatives, and addressing transnational crimes such as cyber security threats and cryptocurrency fraud. The establishment of a Malaysian military attaché office in Cairo in May 2024 reinforces Malaysia’s commitment to deepening and enhancing defence cooperation with Egypt.

Education and Cultural Exchange

Both countries affirmed the importance of continued cooperation in higher education and training. Malaysia expressed its appreciation for Egypt’s gesture of friendship in offering more scholarships to Malaysian students to study in Egyptian higher education institutions. The two sides also discussed avenues for collaboration between relevant ministries to address various issues and develop cooperation in this field.

Both countries valued the importance of cultural exchange between Egypt and Malaysia in strengthening friendly relations between the two peoples. They agreed to continue efforts to attract students and experts from both countries to further their studies and research, and to work together to maintain the positive momentum in this collaboration.

ASEAN Cooperation

Malaysia welcomed Egypt’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with ASEAN in 2016 and Egypt’s desire to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN countries to support peace, stability, and cooperation. As the 2025 ASEAN Chair, Malaysia expressed its willingness to work closely with Egypt to enhance relations between ASEAN and Egypt. Malaysia encouraged Egypt, as a founding member of the African Union, to strengthen its partnership with ASEAN.

Middle East Situation

Both countries agreed on the need to call for the restoration of peace and security in the region. They addressed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and condemned the Israeli war on Gaza. Malaysia expressed its appreciation for Egypt’s efforts to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid from Malaysia to Palestinians in dire need in the Gaza Strip. Both sides reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, including the right to establish an independent Palestinian state, and urged the UN Security Council to consider Palestine’s request for full membership in the United Nations, in line with resolution A/RES/ES10/23 adopted by the UN General Assembly on May 10, 2024.

Both countries condemned Israel’s continued violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and international human rights law in its military operations, which also violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They pointed to Israel’s continuous incursions into Lebanon and airstrikes, which have resulted in the deaths of over 2,000 innocent civilians and severe damage to infrastructure. They also stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire to end this humanitarian disaster and the importance of preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Both countries expressed their full support for the Lebanese state and the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 to ensure peace and security in the region.

Climate Change

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying efforts to address issues related to climate change and agreed to pursue a balanced approach between climate ambitions and sustainable development.

BRICS

Both countries welcomed the decision of BRICS leaders at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia on October 23, 2024, to adopt a category of partner countries for the grouping. Malaysia expressed its hope to work closely with Egypt and other BRICS members towards achieving full membership in the grouping and strengthening the agenda of the Global South.

Accelerated Cooperation

Egypt and Malaysia expressed their desire to expedite the signing of several pending memorandums of understanding and agreements to move forward towards more dynamic and effective cooperation in various fields. During the visit, President Al-Sisi and Prime Minister Ibrahim witnessed the signing and exchange of a memorandum of understanding between the Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf and the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia in the field of Islamic affairs.

Prime Minister Ibrahim expressed his gratitude to President Al-Sisi, the Egyptian government, and the Egyptian people for the warm welcome and the facilitation of his successful visit. He also expressed his hope that President Al-Sisi will pay a state visit to Malaysia in the future.

