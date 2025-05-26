Arab Finance: Madinet Masr reported contracted sales of EGP 11.5 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, down 22.9% year on year (YoY), as per an emailed press release.

The company delivered 1,013 units in Q1 2025, a sharp increase from 140 units in the same period last year, marking an annual growth of 623.6%.

Revenue declined by 16.7% YoY to EGP 2.6 billion, driven by a 23.4% drop in new sales revenue.

Gross profit fell by 30.9% to EGP 1.7 billion due to lower revenue and higher operating costs, with the gross profit margin narrowing to 65.2% from 78.6% a year earlier.

EBITDA dropped by 33.5% YoY to EGP 1.0 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 40.7%.

Net profit also decreased by 32.6% to EGP 794.9 million, while the net profit margin remained stable at 31.0%.

Net borrowings declined by 19.2% to EGP 675.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to EGP 835.6 million at the end of 2024.

Cash collections rose slightly by 1.7% YoY to EGP 3.4 billion, reflecting improved collection efficiency.