Arab Finance: Madinet Masr will distribute cash dividends of EGP 0.25 per share to shareholders for 2024 earnings, as per a filing.

Cash dividends will be paid in two equal installments of EGP 0.125 per share on May 29th and October 29th.

Shareholders of record date of May 26th will be entitled to receive the dividends.

Established in 1959, Madinet Masr is a leading real estate developer dedicated to building large-scale communities in strategic locations across Egypt.