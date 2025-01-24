Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has declared a decision to form six specialized advisory committees to enhance communication channels between the government and the private sector, according to the Cabinet’s statement.

The committees will cover the fields of macroeconomics, export development, digital economy and entrepreneurship, tourism development, political affairs, as well as urban development and real estate exports.

Madbouly highlighted that the committees will exchange visions and proposals to accelerate the policy-making process.

