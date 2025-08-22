Arab Finance: Macro Group Pharmaceutical (Macro Capital) generated consolidated net profits attributable to the parent amounting to EGP 68.911 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net losses of EGP 88.795 million in H1 2024, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.12 in H1 2025, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.16 a year earlier.

The sales increased to EGP 411.541 million in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 155.252 million at the end of June 2024.

Macro Capital turned profitable at EGP 71.283 million in H1 2025, against standalone net losses valued at EGP 86.119 million.

Standalone revenues jumped year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 411.396 million as of June 30th, 2025, from EGP 155.139 million.

