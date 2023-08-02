The Egyptian cabinet has launched an official mobile application in English language to provide citizens with the latest governmental activities and decisions, according to a statement on August 1st.

The launch of this application is aimed at facilitating communication channels between the government and citizens, while also addressing the international community.

It will focus on reporting news and events related to Egypt’s economy and investment market.

The new English application includes a section for cabinet news and government meetings, in addition to an integrated presentation of all Egyptian economic indicators.

It also has a section promoting government information and policies, with subsections for Egypt's 2030 vision and state ownership policy.

A golden license section is also available to enhance foreign investment and facilitate business procedures.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).