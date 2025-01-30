Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Kenyan counterpart William Ruto have signed 12 joint agreements to boost bilateral ties and expand cooperation in various sectors, according to a statement.

These memoranda of understanding (MoUs) will solidify trade, investment, education and research, and technological exchanges, among others, untapping key opportunities for the two nations and their citizens.

The agreements included political consultations, diplomatic training in capacity building in foreign service, and investment cooperation between the Kenya Investment Authority and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) of Egypt.

Other memoranda covered maritime partnerships between the Lamu Port Authority and the Alexandria Port Authority, as well as the Red Sea Port Authority and the Kenya Ports Authority.

The two nations will also cooperate on youth empowerment, higher education and scientific research, telecommunication and IT, space, governance and sustainable development, and housing, construction and urban Development.

Speaking during a joint press briefing at the Egyptian Presidency Headquarters in Cairo, Ruto noted that discussions are at an advanced stage to finalize critical agreements in customs cooperation, security, tourism, mining, blue economy, sports development, and the Grant Water Agreement.

“I trust that we shall swiftly conclude the pending matters and have the MoUs come into force as soon as practicable,” he said.

Ruto also stressed the need for a Joint Business Council to improve bilateral ties and explore new trade and investment opportunities in sectors of mutual interest.

“We also discussed measures to eliminate trade barriers, streamline regulations, and simplify Customs procedures to create a more predictable and efficient trading environment for our business communities,” he said.

On his part, El-Sisi indicated that the Egyptian private sector benefitted from investments in agriculture infrastructure, health, and irrigation, among others.

“We also received the latest updates from the River Nile and agreed that no part should be hurt as far as the use of the water is concerned. We will have an honest conversation over the mutual benefit of our people,” he added.

