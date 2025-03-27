Arab Finance: Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib discussed coordination between the two ministries to attract investments and support the national economy, as per a statement.

Abdelatty indicated that the meeting was held to enhance coordination between the two ministries to support foreign direct investment (FDI) in Egypt, secure new job opportunities, and boost sustainable growth.

He also highlighted ongoing preparations for various investment forums, including the Egyptian-American Economic Forum, the Egyptian-European Economic Forum, and the Egyptian-Gulf Investment Forum.

For his part, El-Khatib pointed out that the ministry is currently working on formulating several frameworks aimed at achieving a qualitative leap in its areas of responsibility.

The ministry also plans to launch an electronic trade portal to promote national efforts in advancing the trade system and integrating Egypt into global markets.

