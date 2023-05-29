Egyptian government intends to raise household electricity prices in July in compliance with the country’s program to gradually phase out electricity subsidies, three government officials told Asharq Business.

However, the government has not determined the new tariffs yet, given its association with the Egyptian pound exchange rate to US dollar, the sources added.

One source attributed the increasing burdens on the state’s electricity sector to USD surpassing EGP 30.

One of the proposed scenarios is imposing electricity increases on heavy consumers and stabilizing electricity tariffs for consumers falling under the first consumption bracket, one source said.

