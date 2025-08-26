Arab Finance: Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat met with the Indian Ambassador to Egypt Suresh Reddy to discuss strengthening cooperation in outsourcing, digital capacity building, and artificial intelligence (AI), as per a statement.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of attracting further Indian investment into the Egyptian ICT sector.

The meeting reviewed ongoing projects under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries, which covers e-government, IT industry development, digital innovation and entrepreneurship, digital capacity building, electronics design and manufacturing, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.

Indian investments in Egypt in outsourcing, electronics manufacturing, and digital transformation were also highlighted.

Talaat underlined the ICT sector’s role in supporting Egypt’s economy, particularly in outsourcing. He pointed to the presence of Indian IT companies in Egypt and the cooperation between the Information Technology Institute and its Indian counterpart in digital capacity building.

He said he looks forward to further cooperation in line with the ministry’s initiatives to develop digital skills.

