Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Egypt Gas approved its financial performance for 2025, during which the company reported a 20% increase in annual revenues, reaching nearly EGP 9 billion, according to a statement.

The company's financial position improved remarkably, rising to EGP 4.747 billion, in parallel with the strong performance of its stock, which climbed by 77% from EGP 23.7 in May 2024 to EGP 42 in March 2026.

As part of the state's strategy to expand the use of natural gas, the company continued its leading role in the national project to connect homes to the gas network.

In 2025, Egypt Gas successfully delivered natural gas to 230,000 residential units, 394 commercial establishments, and 46 new factories, while carrying out expansions to 37 existing factories.

On the operational level, the EGX-listed firm recorded 25 million safe working hours and implemented 354 emergency plans. This is in addition to achieving energy savings estimated at 800 megawatt-hours (MWh) annually, which improves operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Regarding its regional footprint, Egypt Gas strengthened its business in Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, reflecting confidence in its technical and operational expertise.

Chairman Mohamed Kandil highlighted the company’s commitment to maximizing the utilization of energy resources, expanding the use of natural gas as a clean fuel, boosting operational efficiency, and promoting digital transformation, in addition to adhering to safety and sustainability standards.

In line with its ambitious plan to boost growth and increase business volume, Egypt Gas targets revenues totaling EGP 9.5 billion for 2026.

The OGM also approved the board's proposal to pay out dividends worth EGP 0.50 per share for 2025, which will be disbursed in one or more installments, depending on the company's cash liquidity.