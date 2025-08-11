Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has issued decisions for six companies, granting new licenses for company establishment, investment fund activities, and the formation of a factoring company, as per a statement.

The authority's companies establishment and licensing committee approved the formation of Sadara Holding Company for Financial Investments and Taqa Financial Investments Company.

The purpose of setting up both companies is the establishment of companies that issue securities or increasing capitals.

The committee also approved the establishment of BFI Cash Factoring Company and licensed Tex Fund Company to engage in investment fund activities with private ownership.

In the securities sector, the committee approved Commercial International Securities Brokerage Company to regularize its status and register with the FRA for trading in government securities and financial instruments on the secondary market.

Arab Financial Brokerage Company also gained the authority's approval to operate in the same field during the session.