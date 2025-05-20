Arab Finance: First Investment Company and Real Estate Development (FIRE) turned to net losses in 2024, with EGP 2.656 million, against net profits of EGP 420,707 in 2023, as per the income results.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.19 last year, versus a profit per share valued at EGP 0.02 at the end of December 2023.

First Investment recorded 73.3% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits after tax at EGP 689,177 when compared to EGP 2.583 million.

