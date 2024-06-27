The Ministry of Finance will disburse EGP 3 billion as of June 27th to support 362 export companies under the immediate cash payment initiative to repay arrears owed to the Exports Development Fund, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced.

This brings the total export subsidies disbursed to exporters since October 2019 to around EGP 62 billion.

Moreover, the ministry will disburse further payments to beneficiaries under the seventh phase of the immediate cash payment initiative on July 11 and August 8th.

