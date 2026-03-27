Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced prices of fertilizers and building materials in the local market on Thursday, March 26th.

The price of ammonium sulfate increased by 7.7% to EGP 19,468 per ton, while ammonium nitrate fell by 1.1% to EGP 23,467 per ton.

Urea’s price amounted to EGP 24,289 per ton, reflecting a daily decrease of 1.2%.

Both gray cement and investment-grade steel’s prices went up by 0.6% to EGP 4,107 per ton and EGP 36,442 per ton, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of Ezz Steel edged down by 0.3% to EGP 38,350 per ton.