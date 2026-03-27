Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid discussed enhancing economic and trade cooperation with Serbia, along with Egypt's participation in Expo 2027 Belgrade, according to a statement.

In a videoconference meeting with Jagoda Lazarevic, Serbia’s Minister of Domestic and Foreign Trade and Commissioner of Expo 2027 Belgrade, Farid stressed the importance of boosting bilateral relations and opening new horizons for cooperation in industry, trade, and investment.

Both sides addressed the free trade agreement signed between the two countries last year, emphasizing the need to activate all its provisions to open new markets for mutual exports.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for Egypt's participation in Expo 2027 Belgrade, as well as investment and trade opportunities for companies and investors from both sides.

Organized under the auspices of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Expo serves as a strategic platform for participating countries to promote their investment and tourism opportunities while building long-term economic and trade partnerships.

The event is scheduled to take place in Belgrade from May 15th to August 15th, 2027, and is expected to attract more than 4 million visitors and participation from over 120 countries.