The GCC Financial Markets Committee has officially announced the launch of the GCC Unified Investor Number (GCC-NIN) initiative, a major regional framework designed to boost connectivity and interoperability across Gulf capital markets.

Expected to roll out over the course of 2026, the landmark initiative aims to establish a common investor reference identifier. The unified system is set to deliver a more seamless cross-border experience for regional investors while significantly enhancing operational consistency and efficiency across post-trade environments.

The move reflects the committee’s ongoing strategy to deepen regional market integration and advance the long-term development of a unified GCC capital market ecosystem.

Commenting on the announcement, Bahrain Bourse chief executive officer Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa highlighted the transformative nature of the project.

“The GCC Unified Investor Number (GCC-NIN) initiative represents a significant milestone in advancing the integration of GCC capital markets and enhancing the overall efficiency of our market infrastructure,” Shaikh Khalifa said.

“At Bahrain Bourse, we are committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen connectivity, simplify investor access, and promote a more seamless cross-border investment environment. This collaborative effort reflects a shared regional vision to build a more resilient, accessible, and globally competitive capital market ecosystem.”

The framework is built to modernise trading infrastructure while strictly respecting the individual regulatory and legal frameworks of each GCC jurisdiction.

The primary objectives of the rollout focus on comprehensive market modernisation. Specifically, the system will facilitate greater consistency in investor identification across all Gulf markets while actively eliminating duplication in investor registration and identification processes. Furthermore, this new regional framework will support future regional custody, settlement, and asset servicing capabilities.

The GCC Financial Markets Committee — which comprises representatives from leading exchanges and market infrastructure institutions across the region—reiterated its commitment to progressing the implementation of the GCC-NIN throughout the year. The initiative is viewed as a vital step toward improving investor accessibility and elevating the global competitiveness of GCC financial markets.

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