Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Sunday, as the EGX30 index fell by 1.27% to 46,404.27 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also retreated by 1.17% to 4,887.92 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV fell by 0.76% to 5,255.07 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session lower by 0.77% at 12,608.58 points and by 0.76% at 17,587.26 points, respectively.

A total of 1.581 billion shares were exchanged over 149,001 transactions at a value of EGP 6.182 billion, while the market cap hit EGP 3.243 trillion.

Individuals accounted for 71.61% of trading transactions, whereas institutions equaled 28.38%.

Egyptians took over with 94.43%, while foreign and Arab investors represented 3% and 2.58%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 144.454 million and EGP 17.341 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 161.796 million.