Arab Finance: Prices of basic food commodities and vegetables mixed on Sunday, March 29th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A kilogram of packaged rice costs EGP 33.9, marking a daily increase of 3.5%.

Meanwhile, packaged flour declined by 5% to EGP 27.4 per kilogram.

Sugar fell by 1.4% to EGP 36.8 per kilogram, whereas pasta retreated by 2% to EGP 32.8 per kilogram.

Sunflower oil was priced at EGP 96.1 per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 2.4%.

As for the vegetables, tomatoes saw a daily price decrease of 8.7%, reaching EGP 35 per kilogram.

Likewise, the potatoes edged down by 0.2% to EGP 13.7 per kilogram.

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