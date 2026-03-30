ABU DHABI - Muzinich & Co., the privately owned global corporate credit specialist, has opened an office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, marking the next step in its investment journey in the Middle East.

The new office positions Muzinich to support investors' increasing allocations to fixed income and private credit.

The office will be led by Filomena Cocco, Managing Director, Global Business Development, who commented, “We have been consistently impressed by the vision and entrepreneurial spirit of investors in the region. There is a strong willingness to think ahead and back innovation – particularly in areas such as AI – where vision and long-term ambition are key.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, “We are pleased to welcome Muzinich & Co. to ADGM. Their decision to establish a presence here reflects the depth, maturity and global connectivity of ADGM’s financial ecosystem, underpinned by a robust regulatory framework and a strong community of global financial institutions."

He added that Muzinich’s expansion also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international hub for capital and long-term investment, offering global firms a stable and well-connected platform to serve regional and international markets.