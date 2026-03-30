Arab Finance: Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries (ABUK) said its board of directors approved the implementation of a coated urea production project with a capacity of 400 tons per day, at an estimated investment cost of $5.6 million, as per a disclosure.

The project is expected to be completed within 12 months.

The firm said the project is part of its strategy to increase the value of its products and expand high-efficiency fertilizer output.

The company added that the project will help meet demand in local and export markets, lower its carbon footprint, and support competitiveness and returns.