Arab Finance: Digital financial platform Telda has launched a securities investment service on its app, allowing users to invest directly in the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) and a range of investment funds, as per an emailed press release.

The rollout marks a step toward building a more integrated financial offering, with Telda bringing payments, card issuance, and securities trading into a single platform.

The service is designed to simplify access to financial markets, particularly for first-time investors. Users can track stock prices in real time, execute buy and sell orders, and subscribe to investment fund units through the app without commissions, fees, or subscription costs.

Investment accounts can be opened within minutes using only a national ID, removing the need for branch visits or manual paperwork.

Telda has also integrated the investment feature with its card system, allowing users to link their investments directly to their Telda card.

This enables deposits and withdrawals without transfer fees or waiting periods.

Investment returns can be used for purchases or ATM withdrawals, connecting investment activity with day-to-day spending.

“We are not merely introducing an investment tool; we are building an integrated ecosystem that puts the capital market in everyone’s pocket through a seamless and transparent digital experience that removes traditional barriers. Our goal is to empower millions of Egyptians to make more informed financial decisions and give them real and immediate control over their money, enhancing their ability to plan for their financial future with confidence and independence," Ahmed Sabbah, CEO of Telda, stated.

The move aligns with Telda’s focus on expanding access to financial services in Egypt by offering simpler investment tools to a broader user base.

By reducing procedural barriers, the company aims to encourage more individuals to participate in the capital market while supporting the ongoing shift toward digital financial services.

Founded in 2022, Telda offers prepaid card issuance, money transfers, and bill payment services.

The introduction of the investment service reflects continued product expansion in response to market demand within Egypt’s growing financial technology sector.