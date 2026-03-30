Arab Finance: The Egyptian Cabinet passed the Economic and Social Development Plan for fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027, targeting overall investments of EGP 3.8 trillion, according to a statement.

Public investments make up 41% of total investments at EGP 1.5 trillion, while private investments account for 59% at EGP 2.2 trillion.

Public investments will support the government sector with EGP 500 billion (36%), public economic authorities with EGP 750 billion (47%), and public companies with EGP 250 billion (17%).

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom affirmed the state's commitment to developing an economic program in line with Egypt's Vision 2030 to enhance its resilience amid global challenges and their repercussions.

The approved plan targets a growth rate of 5.4% in FY 2026/2027, to rise to 6.8% in FY 2029/2030.

Rostom noted that five sectors are expected to contribute around 64% of the targeted economic growth for this FY.

The minister also addressed the planned rise in investments directed towards human development, specifically in the education, health, youth services, and cultural sectors. These investments will hit nearly 48% of total public treasury funding, with 1,304 projects executed in the education sector alone.

As for the health sector, it is witnessing 623 projects aimed at completing the first phase of the Universal Health Insurance Authority (UHIA), as well as the second phase of developing existing hospitals and ambulance facilities.

As for the youth services programs, Rostom confirmed that they cover 319 projects aimed at expanding access to youth and sports services across the governorates.

The minister also presented the key features of the FY 2026/2027 investment plan for local government, which includes the implementation of 3,447 projects.