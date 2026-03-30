Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s data centre market is poised for strong expansion in the years ahead, driven by rapid digitalisation, rising demand for cloud services, and increased investment in advanced technologies, according to global research group IMARC.

The sector is projected to reach $1.02bn (QR4.36bn) by 2034, growing at a compound annual rate of 8.57 percent between 2026 and 2034, as businesses and government entities accelerate their shift toward data-driven operations.

Speaking to The Peninsula, industry observers note that increasing internet penetration and the adoption of IoT and big data are further strengthening the market outlook.

“The growth is being fuelled by a combination of policy support and private sector demand for scalable digital infrastructure,” said Robbie Alexander, a technology analyst. “The increasing migration of enterprises to cloud-based solutions stands as a principal catalyst for growth within the data center market.”

IMARC also highlighted that the improved connectivity infrastructure, affordable data packages, and rising digital awareness have significantly accelerated internet adoption.

Analysts emphasise that access to high-capacity bandwidth has become more widespread, enabling users outside urban centres to come online at a faster pace.

“Key enablers of this expansion include proximity to fibre landing stations, which enhance network reliability, as well as stable and consistent power supply, both of which are critical in supporting uninterrupted internet access and sustained digital growth,” Alexander said.

Meanwhile, Fitch Solutions in its latest report mentions that governments across the Gulf, particularly Qatar, are expected to accelerate investment in digital infrastructure resilience following unprecedented attacks on regional data centers.

While Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have positioned themselves as high-growth markets for AI and cloud computing, Fitch Solutions warned that “confidence remains the deciding factor” for investors, given the capital-intensive nature of data centres and their reliance on uninterrupted operations.

Analysts note that Qatar has been actively expanding its digital economy as part of its national development strategy, with the ICT sector contributing an estimated 3 to 4 percent of GDP and government-led initiatives targeting increased adoption of cloud and AI technologies.

The country has also attracted global cloud providers in recent years, including new data centre investments aimed at supporting both public- and private-sector digital transformation.

Qatar operates under data residency frameworks that can limit cross-border data replication, potentially increasing vulnerability to regional outages.

Fitch Solutions emphasised that across the GCC, single-region deployments and regulatory constraints on data movement can heighten outage risks.

Despite the heightened risk environment, the research entity says that the long-term outlook for digital investment in the Gulf remains strong.

“The region benefits from substantial financial buffers, pro-investment regulatory frameworks, and strong demand for AI-driven services,” Fitch Solutions said.

Qatar, supported by significant sovereign wealth and a stable macroeconomic position, is expected to continue investing in cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity as part of its broader diversification strategy.

Ahmed Noor, a regional market expert, said, ”While investor sentiment may soften in the short term, governments across the GCC will step up efforts to attract foreign investment once geopolitical tensions ease.”

However, Fitch Solutions cautioned that risks remain elevated as potential escalation scenarios are critical for cooling operations in the region’s data centres.

“Cloud outage risk in the GCC is increasingly shaped by the interaction between physical threats, regional concentration, and data sovereignty constraints,” Noor said, adding that stronger regulatory coordination will be key to reducing the likelihood and severity of future disruptions.

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