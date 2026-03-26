Most Gulf equities ended lower on Thursday as investors remained cautious over ​fast-moving developments in ⁠the Middle East, and Iran said it was reviewing a U.S. proposal to ‌end the conflict.

President Donald Trump said Iran was eager to strike a deal, while Iranian Foreign ​Minister Abbas Araqchi said there had been no direct dialogue or negotiations with the U.S., although messages ​had been ​exchanged through intermediaries.

Conflicting messages from both sides over ceasefire talks have kept investors on edge. Dubai's main share index - which jumped more than 4% in the ⁠previous session - slid 3.2%, with Emaar Properties retreating 4.7% and top lender Emirates NBD tumbling 5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 1.8%, hit by a 2.6% fall in Aldar Properties. GCC equity markets experienced pressure amid intensifying geopolitical risks, which continued to weigh on investor ​sentiment and ‌reinforce caution across ⁠the region, Milad ⁠Azar market analyst at XTB MENA.

The unclear outlook for ongoing diplomatic efforts generated mixed market behavior, ​while evolving expectations sustained near-term volatility, Azar added.

The Qatari index ‌declined 1.3%, weighed down by a 1.2% fall in ⁠Qatar Islamic Bank and a 4.1% slide in Qatar Gas Transport. According to Azar, GCC markets will remain vulnerable to geopolitical shifts, but diplomatic progress and strong macro fundamentals could support a rebound.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index reversed early losses to finish 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.6% gain in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp and a 0.5% increase in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco. Oil rose more than 3%, rebounding from the previous session's losses, as prospects for a prolonged conflict in the Middle East ‌stoked concerns over further supply disruptions.

The near-month-long war, sparked by ⁠joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, has effectively brought about a ​closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and liquefied natural gas flow. Outside the Gulf,

Egypt's blue-chip index lost 0.9%.

Saudi Arabia added 0.1% to 11,090

Abu Dhabi dropped 1.8% ​to 9,602

Dubai declined ‌3.2% to 5,518

Qatar was down 1.3% to 10,290

Egypt retreated 1% to 47,002

Bahrain concluded flat ⁠at 1,910

Oman lost 0.7% to 7,968

Kuwait fell 0.5% ​to 8,989

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)