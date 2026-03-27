Stocks in the UAE rose in early trade on Friday after ​U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump said talks to end the war with ‌Iran were "going well" and he would postpone attacks on the ​country's energy facilities for 10 days.

Investors drew some relief from ​Trump's decision to ​give diplomacy more time, extending by 10 days his ultimatum to strike Iranian power plants after ⁠already delaying his original 48-hour deadline by five days.

Washington, however, has deployed thousands of troops to the Middle East, and Trump is weighing the use of ​ground forces ‌to capture Kharg ⁠Island, Iran's ⁠main oil export hub.

An Iranian official told Reuters that a ​15-point U.S. proposal, delivered to Tehran ‌through Pakistan, was "one-sided and unfair".

Dubai's main ⁠share index gained 0.5%, with Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank rising 1.6% and utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority advancing 1.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged 0.2% higher.

The UAE has told the United States and other Western allies that it is prepared to join a multinational maritime taskforce to reopen the ‌Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported ⁠on Friday, citing people familiar with the ​matter.

Crude prices fell on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly drop in six months, with investors ​on ‌edge as an imminent resolution to the conflict ⁠looked unlikely.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)