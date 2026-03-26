The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), held with a quorum of 85 percent of the company’s paid-up share capital, approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute cash dividends of AED437.5 million (4.375 fils per share equivalent to 43.75% of the company’s paid-up capital) to shareholders for second half of the year 2025.

The AGM of Empower was held today, chaired by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and attended by Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO, along with members of the Board of Directors of Empower.

During the meeting, the company’s shareholders approved various items on the agenda and ratified the company’s performance report and financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2025.

The approved dividends will be distributed in accordance with Empower’s dividend distribution policy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of Empower, said, “Empower achieved record revenues of AED3.42 billion with unprecedented net profits of AED1.004 billion for the year 2025, while profits before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to AED1.65 billion, reflecting our ability to maintain strong profit margins through operational efficiency.”

Bin Shafar said, “Empower draws inspiration for its expansion and development from Dubai’s continuous progress and the emirate’s ongoing development journey.”