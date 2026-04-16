The Nigerian equities market sustained its upward trajectory on Wednesday, delivering one of its strongest sessions in recent weeks as investors intensified buying across key sectors.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index surged by 1.69 per cent to close at 209,317.41 points, pushing the year-to-date return further up to 34.51 per cent. The rally translated into a significant N2.28 trillion gain in market capitalisation, which climbed to N134.77 trillion, reflecting renewed investor confidence and robust market participation.

Part of the market’s expansion for the day is attributable to the supplementary listing of 3.62 billion ordinary shares of Champion Breweries Plc, which contributed to the overall increase in market value.

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