Saudi-based Al Yamamah Steel Industries has announced that it has been awarded a SAR126 million ($33.6 million) contract by the Sepco III Electric Power Construction to deliver steel wind towers for its Yanbu Wind farm.

The entire contract work will be completed within the next nine months, said Al Yamamah Steel Industries in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The financial impact of the contract will start appearing in the second quarter.

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