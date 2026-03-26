National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed), yesterday held its Annual General Assembly (AGA).

In recognition of the company’s resilient financial and operational performance throughout 2025, shareholders approved a second-half dividend payment of 6.5 fils per share, to be distributed fully in cash, resulting in a total 2025 dividend of 13.0 fils per share – a dividend yield of ~5.0% based on 25th March 2026 closing share price.

This dividend demonstrates Tabreed’s commitment to delivering attractive returns while continuing to invest in high quality, long term opportunities.

Despite significant M&A investments during 2025 the company’s dividend payout as a percentage of net profit increased to 79%, consistent with its strong track record.

During the AGA, Tabreed also elected its board of directors for a three-year term in accordance with the regulations of Capital Market Authority (CMA), with the nine existing board members having been re-elected and endorsed by shareholders.