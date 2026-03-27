Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Thursday, as the EGX30 index fell by 1.04% to 47,001.89 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also retreated by 0.86% to 4,945.65 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV fell by 0.97% to 5,295.39 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session lower by 0.92% at 12,706.78 points and by 0.87% at 17,722.36 points, respectively.

A total of 2.036 billion shares were exchanged over 151,124 transactions at a value of EGP 5.772 billion, while the market cap hit EGP 3.261 trillion.

Individuals accounted for 79.6% of trading transactions, whereas institutions equaled 20.39%.

Egyptians took over with 92.47%, while foreign and Arab investors represented 2.43% and 5.1%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 194.409 million and EGP 232.674 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 218.084 million.