Arab Finance: The gold prices experienced a collective fall on Thursday, March 26th, as investors assessed signs of easing tensions in the Middle East.

The international ounce declined to $4,442.9 for buying and $4,442.1 for selling, according to Dahab Misr’s data by 2:16 PM.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat price stood at EGP 6,806 for buying and EGP 6,740 for selling.

The 24-karat gold price also dropped to EGP 7,777.51 for purchase and EGP 7,702.09 for sale.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran to "get serious" about a deal to end nearly four weeks of war, as its foreign minister said Tehran was reviewing the ceasefire plan but that there were no ‌talks on winding down the war.