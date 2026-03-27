Tunis - President Kais Saied had a meeting on Wednesday afternoon in Carthage with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, Minister of Health Mustapha Ferjani and Social Affairs Minister Issam Lahmar.

The meeting, the Presidency of the Republic said, follows a visit by the Head of State to El Omeane Polyclinic and the Central Pharmacy where he took stock of the reality of healthcare services and the increasing hardships faced by citizens in accessing them, mainly in relation to obtaining basic or specific medicines.

He also took note of medicine shortages and recurrent supply interruptions adding to the burden of patients. Addressing such a state of affairs calls for a new vision for social security and health insurance systems in a bid to uphold justice and equity.

Public health facilities have become ill-functioning as a result of disruption and vandalism, the President highlighted. A far-reaching, coherent and integrated reform of the health sector, in full harmony of the expectations of Tunisians, is required.

The Head of State emphasised the need to fight all forms of corruption and poor management in relation to medicines supply, a vital sector directly in connection with public health.

Control and inspection mechanisms need to be consolidated and transparency stepped up through digital systems to follow up on distribution channels of medicines.

The President of the Republic instructed the immediate release of funds for the Central Pharmacy to secure a regular supply of the domestic market and build a strategic stockpile.

It is of paramount importance to reduce dependence on foreign medicine suppliers, he added, as Tunisia boasts know-how not only in training but is also able to produce and export.

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