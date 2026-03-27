Arab Finance: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired the government’s weekly meeting on Thursday, March 26th, in the New Administrative Capital, where ministers reviewed a range of domestic and regional issues, including the economic fallout from rising tensions in the region.

Madbouly said escalating military developments were weighing not only on political stability but also on global energy markets, supply chains, trade flows, financing costs, and growth outlooks.

He added that the government was closely monitoring these developments to safeguard Egypt’s economic stability, secure supplies, and maintain competitiveness amid a volatile international environment.

He reiterated Egypt’s position, calling for de-escalation and a reduction in tensions due to their impact on regional security and stability.

Egypt also stands ready to provide support to help preserve stability in the region and rejects what he described as unjustified attacks on the territories of Arab states, he said.

Madbouly also referred to recent meetings held by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to follow up on efforts to support investment, boost foreign trade, and strengthen local industry, as well as to review fiscal policy priorities for the budget for fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027.

The government is continuing efforts to attract both domestic and foreign investment, with a focus on direct engagement with investors and explaining economic measures aimed at containing the impact of regional developments, he added.

During the meeting, Madbouly said the government’s central crisis committee would continue holding regular sessions to assess the repercussions of the regional escalation, noting that a number of measures would be discussed by the cabinet.

He also reviewed steps to rationalize electricity consumption in government buildings, stressing that each ministry would be responsible for implementing the measures.