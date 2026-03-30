Bahrain's Interior Ministry has announced a ban on maritime movement for seafarers using fishing and leisure vessels in the interest of safeguarding seafarers amid the blatant Iranian aggression against Bahrain, using missiles and drones, and the serious risks this poses to the safety of citizens and residents.

The move is also a part of the measures taken to protect Bahrain’s coasts, it said.

The ban will be in effect from 6pm until 4am, starting on Sunday (March 29) and until further notice. The decision comes as an extension of previous decisions regulating maritime movement, as illustrated in the attached map, it said.

The Interior Ministry urged all seafarers to comply with the maritime ban timings and avoid approaching the coasts to ensure their safety and avoid legal accountability, affirming that these measures are being taken as part of efforts to enhance maritime safety and raise preparedness under the current circumstances.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

