The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the launch of a maritime link with Bahrain through the Gulf Shuttle shipping service operated by MSC, via King Abdulaziz Port, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance maritime connectivity and expand shipping networks.

The Gulf shuttle service connects King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam with Khalifa Bin Salman Port in Bahrain, with a capacity of up to 3,000 standard containers, said Mawani in a statement.

This initiative is part of Mawani’s efforts to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub and a key link connecting three continents, it added.

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