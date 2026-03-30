Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s land transport sector demonstrated remarkable growth from February 28 to March 28 with the Ministry of Transport (MoT) executing more than 500 transactions.

In a post on its X platform, yesterday the Ministry stated MoT’s Land Transport Affairs continues providing its services with highest quality to meet beneficiaries’ expectations and ensure business continuity and sustainability.

Over the past decade, Qatar has invested significantly in its transport infrastructure. The land transport sector is pivotal to the country's economic development.

In an infograph shared with the post it revealed that Qatar witnessed 529 transactions through its Land Transport Affairs from February 28 to March 28 this year during the current situation.

Nearly 301 transactions dealt with land transport planning, 300 were related to land transport licensing, 73 transactions to public transport affairs, and 22 related to road affairs.

The main services of the land transport sector include railway safety, bus stop relocations, bus service, road defects detection, safety on roads, directional signs, building permit requests, traffic impact studies, approval of land transport network planning cases.

The services also include issuing preliminary approvals for limousine business activities, land transport activities, and car rental business activities.

Earlier data has revealed that 3,342 transactions were conducted through the Land Transport Sector in the fourth quarter (October-December) of last year.

The land transport transactions achieved the highest levels during the third quarter (July-September) of last year which stood at 3,473. This was followed by second quarter (April-June) registering 2,971 transactions and first quarter (January-March) witnessing 2,794 land transport transactions.

The land transport planning of the land transport sector sets the general planning policy for land and railway transport activities. It prepares the necessary studies and design plans, as well as planning the construction and development of land and railway transport networks in coordination with the relevant authorities in the State of Qatar. It also identifies the licensing requirements and fees of land and railway transport activities.

The mission of the Ministry consists of building an integrated and effective transport system that uses advanced technologies serving all local sectors while linking Qatar to the wider regional and international economy.

Qatar has continued its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art transport network in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The country is reinforcing its role as a leader in environmental sustainability by advancing an eco-friendly public transport system. This initiative includes transitioning to electric buses, expanding metro and tram networks and developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

These efforts reflect the country’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, improving quality of life and creating a lasting environmental impact, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Efforts continue worldwide to reduce carbon emissions in line with UN SDGs. Qatar is taking serious steps for a better environment and coming generations.

MoT has adopted a policy to deploy European classification (EURO-5) equivalent clean diesel fuel within plans to use clean energy transportation. This supports plans to develop land transport and communications, reduce exhaust and carbon emissions, and use clean energy in the transport sector.

The initiative aims at placing the country among top countries in terms of achieving zero emission transition in transportation in step with Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Through strategic investments and integrated infrastructure, the country is reinforcing its position as a regional leader in clean, innovative public transportation, fully aligned with its national sustainability goals.

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