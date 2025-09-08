Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 index falling by 0.88% to 34,455.41 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, edged down by 0.33% to 3,479.4 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV increased by 0.66% to 3,872.57 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index finished the trading session lower by 0.08% at 10,862.55 points and by 0.13% at 14,325.09, respectively.

The turnover amounted to EGP 4.061 billion through the exchange of 1.117 billion shares over 126,089 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.444 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 93.78% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 4.72% and 1.5%, respectively.

Individuals represented 83.38% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 16.61%.

Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 9.430 million. Meanwhile, Arab and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 6.569 million and EGP 2.860 million, respectively.

