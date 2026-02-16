Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 index up 3.60% to 52,308.32 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index climbed by 5.01% to 5,518.22 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went up by 2.80% to 5,292.18 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 1.02% at 13,063.09 points and by 1.54% at 18,205.27 points, respectively.

Trading value reached EGP 8.448 billion through the exchange of 1.911 billion shares over 185,313 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap totaled EGP 3.385 trillion.

Egyptians took over 90.04% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors represented 6.49% and 3.47%, respectively.

Retail investors dominated 77.11% of the trading shares, whereas institutions accounted for 22.88%.

Foreign and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 140.288 million and EGP 172.904 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 313.192 million.