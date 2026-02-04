Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 2.88% to 48,978.48 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also went up by 2.37% to 5,046.86 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV increased by 2.11% to 5,003.95 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 1.96% at 12,710.24 points and by 2.08% at 17,561.51 points, respectively.

Turnover reached EGP 9.914 billion through the exchange of 1.918 billion shares over 169,229 transactions. Market cap stood at EGP 3.230 trillion.

Egyptians controlled 77.18% of the trading. Foreign and Arab investors accounted for 17.05% and 5.77%, respectively.

Individuals took over 58.56% of the trading operations, whereas institutions represented 41.43%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 161.815 million and EGP 14.109 million, respectively. Foreign traders were sellers with EGP 175.925 million.