Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.50% to 35,111.82 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, increased by 0.82% to 3,516.95 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went up by 0.46% to 3,893.77 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the trading session higher by 0.12% at 10,923.58 points and by 0.21% at 14,420.39, respectively.

A total of 3.668 billion shares were exchanged at EGP 4.346 billion over 112,372 transactions. The market cap hit EGP 2.508 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 94.18% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 4.23% and 1.59%, respectively.

Individuals equaled 82.74% of the total trading, while institutions represented 17.25%.

Arab and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 56.134 million and EGP 46.569 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were sellers with EGP 102.703 million.