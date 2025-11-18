Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session with a varied performance. The EGX30 index shed by 0.35% to 41,065.75 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, climbed by 0.02% to 4,333.26 points.

The EGX35-LV went up by 0.23% to 4,503.18 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session higher by 0.33% at 12,236.7 points and by 0.23% at 16,305.09.

A total of 2.355 billion shares were traded over 166,177 transactions at a value of EGP 7.053 billion. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 2.910 trillion.

Egyptians accounted for 90.18% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 5.09% and 4.73%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 77.13% of total trading, while institutions represented 22.86%.

Arab investors were sellers with EGP 21.442 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 9.189 million and EGP 12.252 million, respectively.