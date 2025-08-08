Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 index climbing by 0.93% to 35,809.36 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also went up by 1.07% to 3,614.74 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV climbed by 0.51% to 3,819.97 points.

Both EGX70 index and EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.71% at 10,580.8 points and by 0.74% at 14,222.39, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 4.724 billion through the exchange of 1.536 billion shares over 115,540 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 2.475 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 93.09% of the trading transactions, while the Arab and foreign traders made up 3.83% and 3.08%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 76.7% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 23.29%.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 29.370 million and EGP 10.555 million, respectively. The Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 39.925 million.

