Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 index ending the trading session higher by 0.15% at 32,023.89 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.19% to 3,275.13 points.

The EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.66% at 9,452.08 points and by 0.61% at 12,854.25 points, respectively.

A total of 1.374 billion shares were traded over 101,729 transactions at a value of EGP 4.240 billion, while the market capitalization reached EGP 2.256 trillion.

Individuals equaled 78.19% of the total trading, while the institutions made up the remaining 21.8%.

Egyptian investors controlled 92.34% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders accounted for 5.73% and 1.93%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 206.432 million. Arab and foreign traders were sellers with EGP 179.711 million and EGP 26.721 million, respectively.