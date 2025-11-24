Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Sunday’s trading session with a mixed note after the EGX30 index rose by 0.36% to 40,445.66 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, shed by 0.02% to 4,294.57 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 ended the trading session higher by 0.47% at 12,357.86 points and by 0.46% at 16,368.6.

The EGX35-LV edged up by 0.88% to 4,534.02 points.

EGX’s turnover stood at EGP 5.753 billion through the exchange of 3.684 billion shares over 135,827 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.886 trillion.

Egyptians represented 84.37% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 5.61% and 10.02%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 72.55% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 27.44%.

Foreign investors were sellers with EGP 1.047 billion. Egyptian and Arab traders were buyers with EGP 853.552 million and EGP 194.020 million, respectively.